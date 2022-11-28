UPDATE: MONDAY 11/28/2022 3:16 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said the fire that sparked on Monday on South Royer Street southwest of Memorial Park is now out.

CSFD said firefighters remain on scene to put out hotspots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Grass fire burning southwest of Memorial Park

MONDAY 11/28/2022 3:08 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a fire southeast of Memorial Park, near I-25 and South Nevada Avenue.

CSFD said on Twitter at 2:49 p.m. that the grass fire at 1143 South Royer Street is currently 1/4 of an acre, and no structures are threatened.

