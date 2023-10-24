Grass fire near Lake Minnequa burns 5 acres

UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/23/2023 6:38 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — According to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD), a fire line has been established and the fire near Lake Minnequa is no longer spreading.

PFD said there will continue to be heavy smoke in the area as crews continue to work hot spots inside the fire line. The fire burned approximately five acres and is not expected to grow, PFD said.

ORIGINAL STOY: Grass fire burning near Lake Minnequa

UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/24/2023 6:20 p.m.

Lakeview Avenue on the north side of Lake Minnequa is closed from Brown Avenue yo Lake Avenue, according to FOX21’s crew on the scene.

TUESDAY 10/24/2023 5:20 p.m.

A grass fire is burning near Lake Minnequa in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD).

PFD told FOX21 News that four engines were responding to fight the fire, and that there are currently no evacuations.

Fire crews are concerned about fire growth due to wind conditions. Avoid the area to allow crews to respond.

This is a developing story. FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.