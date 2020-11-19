Grass fire burning in Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs; evacuations ordered

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered near Bear Creek Park due to a grass and brush fire burning Thursday afternoon.

All homes on Electra Drive, which on the southwest side of the park, are under a mandatory evacuation order, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. The fire is burning near the 3000-block of Electra Drive, according to police.

Anyone else in the area who has received an emergency notification from Colorado Springs police should also evacuate.

Smoke from the fire is visible from much of Colorado Springs.

