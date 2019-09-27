Grant provides more electric vehicle charges in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A grant was given to Colorado Springs Utilities for electric vehicles.

The $36,000 grant paid for nearly all of the four electric vehicle charges.

The city said the amount of electric vehicles in El Paso County is growing with up to 1800 cars. They said they are preparing for more electric vehicles in the area as car makers like GM and Volkswagen are building more and more of them every year.

“If we have an infrastructure that matches that demand that consumer demand for electric vehicles to be spread even faster in the area, I think that would something we would be prepared to do,” Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Aram Benyamin said.

The charges will also collect data on when people are using the chargers and where they are being used so Colorado Springs Utilities can know where the best place for the next charger is.