GPS Source opens new facility in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — GPS Source opened a new location in Colorado Springs Thursday.

The opening brings 70 employees to the area.

The company specializes in cutting-edge military defense products.

Congressman Doug Lamborn said he’s excited for the new opportunities GPS Source brings with them.

“They specialize in equipment that helps get GPS signals, even when the enemy is trying to deny those signals,” Lamborn said. “So it’s really a critical capability, and I’m glad that they’re located right here in our community.”

Lamborn said the products produce savings for the taxpayer by leapfrogging current technology that would be more expensive.