(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Governor Jared Polis will address the Pikes Peak Region’s business community during the State of the State address on Thursday, June 15 which will be held in Colorado Springs.

Governor Polis will provide the state’s post-legislative recap and detail priorities for 2024 at Weidner Field, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 15. The event will be organized by the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation and presented by Underline.

Click here to register to attend the State of the State.

The event is open to the public and registration will close on June 13 at 5 p.m.