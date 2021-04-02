Gov. Polis visits southern Colorado vaccine sites as eligibility expands

PUEBLO, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis is visiting several vaccine sites in southern Colorado Friday as eligibility expands to all Coloradans over age 16.

The governor started his tour at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Avondale, where he kicked off the state’s mobile COVID vaccine clinic program. The state’s four mobile vaccine clinics are delivering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to medically underserved areas.

The governor will also visit a community vaccination site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. It’s one of six large state-run vaccination clinics in Colorado.

Polis’ visit comes on the same day the state opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Coloradans over age 16.

Around 10:40 a.m., Polis will join a town hall with Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar at the Pueblo Riverwalk’s “Gateway Plaza” behind the new PBR Sports Performance Center. Topics will include an update about the American Recovery Plan, Pueblo’s COVID-19 cases and vaccination, the newly-formed Mayor’s Youth Council, the availability of city services, and the new Energy Advisory Commission.