Gov. Polis visiting small businesses, vaccine clinics in Colorado Springs Friday

Colorado Governor Jared Polis heads into a news conference to update the status of the state’s efforts against the coronavirus Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will visit several small businesses and vaccine clinics in Colorado Springs Friday.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., the governor will tour a vaccine clinic for USPS postal workers. He will then visit Mash Mechanix Brewing in downtown Colorado Springs, followed by Sasquatch Cookies.

Around 11:30 a.m., the governor will visit the vaccine clinic at Peak Vista Community Health Centers on Jet Wing Drive.

At 2:30 p.m., the governor will tour Weidner Field, the new stadium in downtown Colorado Springs.

