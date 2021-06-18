Gov. Polis tours new attractions in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis visited Colorado Springs Thursday to check out some of the improvements underway here.

Polis and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers toured the newly-redesigned Vermijo Avenue, where the governor noted the improvements in that part of the city in recent years. He also recognized the growth of Colorado Springs, along with its importance to the growth of the state.

“This is really amazing to see the growth, how Colorado Springs is flourishing, has among the best quality of life in the entire country,” Polis said. “And I think we have a bright future ahead, as long as we’re able to keep up on the investments we need to. Because we don’t want to be victims of our own success, where we’re stuck in traffic for hours just getting in and out of the city.”

Polis and Suthers also viewed the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum and the new pedestrian bridge connecting downtown to America the Beautiful Park.