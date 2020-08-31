Gov. Polis to visit Colorado Springs and Pueblo, discuss coronavirus response

Colorado Governor Jared Polis waves as Maria De Cambra, director of communications and community engagement, follows to a news conference on the state’s efforts against the new coronavirus Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will visit several locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Tuesday to discuss the state’s coronavirus response, according to the governor’s office.

Polis is scheduled to visit the following sites, according to his office: