Gov. Polis to visit Colorado Springs and Pueblo, discuss coronavirus response

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will visit several locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Tuesday to discuss the state’s coronavirus response, according to the governor’s office.
Polis is scheduled to visit the following sites, according to his office:
- The Citadel Mall coronavirus testing site in Colorado Springs, where “he will thank the workers for all of their work to ensure more Coloradans can get tested.”
- Patriot Elementary School on Fort Carson, where he will “visit with students, teachers and faculty at this elementary school and discuss solutions and challenges in education during this time.”
- YWCA Pueblo, “a Colorado COVID Relief Fund recipient which has raised millions of dollars to help community-based organizations in Southern Colorado and across the state.”
- ActivArmor in Pueblo, where he will tour the facility and “speak with staff and see how the Colorado company creates PPE that is distributed to critical care facilities across the state.”
- Crites Produce in Avondale, where he will “meet with Pueblo chile growers who grow the best chile in the world.”
- East Side Child Care Center in Pueblo, where he will visit the center and meet with staff. The center is a COVID Relief Fund recipient.
- Mobile Learning Lab at Pueblo Community College, where he will attend a ribbon cutting.
- Pueblo Community College, where he will hold a press conference on the state’s response to the pandemic.
- The Colorado State Fairgrounds, where he will attend a livestock auction.