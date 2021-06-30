Gov. Polis to attend Pikes Peak ribbon cutting, sign bills in Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will be in southern Colorado Wednesday to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center and newly-renovated Cog Railway. He will also sign bills in Pueblo during his visit.

Polis is set to deliver remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony around 8:45 a.m. at the Cog Railway depot.

The newly-renovated Cog Railway opened in May, and the summit visitor center opened Thursday. Wednesday’s joint ribbon-cutting ceremony will also include remarks by Mayor John Suthers and other local and state leaders.

After the ceremony, the governor will travel to Pueblo, where he will meet with small business owners at Bite Me Cake Co. Around 3 p.m., he will visit Risley Middle School to sign two education-related bills.

Around 3:30 p.m., the governor will sign a bill authorizing more funding for coal transition workers and communities. That signing will be at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Around 4 p.m., the governor will visit the Pueblo Union Depot to sign a bill creating a Front Range passenger rail district.

