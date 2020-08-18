Gov. Polis gives Tuesday, August 18 update on coronavirus response, wildfires

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks to the media for updates on the Grizzly Creek Fire at the Eagle County Fairgrounds, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Eagle, Colo. Wildfires burning in western Colorado continue to grow in warm, windy weather, fueled by drought conditions. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Tuesday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response. He is also expected to speak about wildfires burning in western and northern Colorado.

The update is set for 2:30 p.m. from the governor’s residence in Denver. Watch live on this page.

Colorado Department of Natural Resources director Dan Gibbs, Colorado Department of Public Safety director Stan Hilkey, and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France will join Polis for the update.