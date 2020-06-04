Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference on the state’s efforts against the spread of the coronavirus, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Thursday to update Coloradans on the state’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 2:05 p.m. from the governor's residence.

On Tuesday, Polis’ office released draft guidance for the reopening of houses of worship, outdoor recreation, and personal recreation. The final approved guidance is expected to be released today, and will go into effect immediately.

Updated guidance for childcare facilities and personal services also goes into effect today.

