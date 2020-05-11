Gov. Polis gives Monday, May 11 update on Colorado coronavirus response

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference to update reporters on the state's efforts to stem the rise of the new coronavirus Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a press conference Monday to update residents on Colorado’s coronavirus response.

The update is set for 1:30 p.m. from the state capitol. Watch live on this page.

