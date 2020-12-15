Gov. Polis presents road map for return to in-person learning in Colorado

DENVER — In his semi-weekly update Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis presented a road map for schools to return to in-person learning.

Polis said the plan includes more testing and contact tracing, alongside masks, hygiene, cohorting, and ventilation. More specific details are expected to be released later Tuesday.

Colorado received its first shipments of a coronavirus vaccine on Monday. Polis said this vaccine is unlikely to play a significant role in reopening plans, since teachers are in Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan. People in Phase 2 are expected to get vaccines in March, April, or May, which means while some teachers may be vaccinated before the end of the school year, there won’t be enough to include the vaccine in school plans.

Polis says communities with in-person learning and those with remote learning have not shown significant differences in disease spread, which gives the state more confidence in moving forward with in-person learning.

Polis said there will be an option for families to stay in remote learning while other students return to in-person classes.

Polis was joined for the update by Dr. Katy Anthes, Colorado Commissioner of Education, as well as Back-to-School Working Group co-chairs Heath Harmon and Rebecca Holmes.

Can’t see the video? Watch on the governor’s Facebook page.