(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The City of Manitou Springs said 2023 entries are now open for its annual photo contest with the chance to win money to be used at local businesses.

The City said there is no specific theme for the contest, and whether it’s capturing a snapshot of Manitou Springs bustling downtown or Fountain Creek on a fall morning, any photo that captures the essence of the City will count toward entries.

The contest will award Manitou Money, a local currency for use at most local businesses.

First place will be awarded $200 in Manitou Money along with the photo being used across Manitou Springs’ social media platforms.

Second place will receive $150 in Manitou Money along with the photo being used on social media platforms.

Third place will get $100 in Manitou Money, and the top 10 entries will be used in promotional material for the City and possibly replace some background images on the official website.

The deadline for entry is Nov. 12 at 11:59 p.m. Each participant can submit up to three pictures.