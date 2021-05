COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — From now through May 8, Goodwill stores across the U.S. are observing “Goodwill Week.”

According to a Goodwill spokesperson, 90 cents of every dollar goes to helping people with developmental and economic disadvantages throughout Colorado.

Communications manager Bradd Hafer said right now, Goodwill is hiring, with more than 170 job openings across the state.