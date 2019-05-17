Goodwill Hunting: Shopping for deals

by: Scott Kilbury

When I go to Goodwill, I’m not always looking for myself.  I usually go with a number of people in mind.  This week, I was searching for a few particular things for my 13-year-old son.

He’s planning to join football (that’s another story) and has been lifting weights at the school.  I went to the Goodwill off of Constitution near the new YMCA. 

My son is hoping to get a home gym of his own.  So, I went searching for a weight bench and weights.  I didn’t leave empty handed.  I found a couple of 15 pound dumbells for only $5 a piece.  I priced them as new costing 30 to 40 dollars!  Another deal!  There were several other items I was considering like jump ropes and an ab blaster. If you don’t know what it is, check out the video as a took it for a ride in the store.  

