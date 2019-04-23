Goodwill Hunting: Searching for deals on tools

Local

by: Scott Kilbury

Posted: / Updated:

Spring is here, and it’s time to prepare your lawn and garden. If you’re like me, you don’t have all the necessary tools. 

Over the years, I have realized there’s no need to get new tools when you can get them gently used at Goodwill.  

During this particular trip, I found a pair of aerator shoes. You’re probably asking yourself what these are.  Essentially, they’re spikes you slip your shoe into. These usually run for $50 new. This pair had never been used and I got them for $6.99!

I wish I was in the market for a lawn mower. I bought mine new for $350. I saw a couple for less than $100. I strongly recommend looking here for your tools and machinery before getting them new.

