Goodwill Hunting: Searching for deals on tools

Spring is here, and it’s time to prepare your lawn and garden. If you’re like me, you don’t have all the necessary tools.

Over the years, I have realized there’s no need to get new tools when you can get them gently used at Goodwill.

During this particular trip, I found a pair of aerator shoes. You’re probably asking yourself what these are. Essentially, they’re spikes you slip your shoe into. These usually run for $50 new. This pair had never been used and I got them for $6.99!

I wish I was in the market for a lawn mower. I bought mine new for $350. I saw a couple for less than $100. I strongly recommend looking here for your tools and machinery before getting them new.