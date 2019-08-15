Breaking News
Goodwill fundraiser features designer clothes at discount prices

This weekend, you’ll have the chance to shop amazing deals on designer brands collected from the Springs’ finest closets.

It’s all part of Discover Goodwill’s An Enchanted Weekend Chic Boutique. Now in its third year, the event benefits women and families supported by Discover Goodwill’s job training and placement programs.

FOX21’s Lauren McDonald went to Discover Goodwill for a preview of the event, and a look at some of the treasures you could take home this weekend.

The Chic Boutique is happening Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Garden of the Gods Club. Tap here for more information.

