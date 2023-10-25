(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Golden Flame is celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Colorado Springs with an event featuring deals, a wing-eating contest, and giveaways.

According to Golden Flame, on Friday, Nov. 3 the new restaurant located at 4935 Centennial Boulevard, will celebrate its grand opening with a special event from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Golden Flame’s website states the event will feature a deal for five free hot wings with any purchase of bone-in or boneless wings, once per family. The event will also feature giveaways including two tickets for the Broncos game on Sunday, Nov. 19 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Golden Flame said the first 25 guests would also get a special gift, and there would be Golden Flame shirts, beanies, and hats available.

The main event of the grand opening celebration will be a wing-eating contest for anyone over the age of 18 with prizes for the top winner.