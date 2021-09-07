Gold Star family still looking for help despite military assistance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A Colorado Springs Gold Star family is finally getting the attention their home needs but is still asking the city for their help.

The Domenij family is a Colorado Springs Gold Star family who lost their son, Kristoffer Domeij in 2011 after he was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan.

After he passed, Scoti Domeij, his mother has had a hard time keeping up with needed repairs around her home. As the home’s paint has chipped, the sidewalk cracked wide open, and her driveway is damaged after flooding many times. Domenij has tried hired people and has reached out to the city for help but to no avail.

“The outside of my house is in desperate need of a lot of TLC,” Domenij said.

Kristoffer was a U.S. Army Ranger in the 2nd Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment. Domenij said her son always knew he wanted to serve.

“I will say I think he came out of the womb a little warrior. He was very protective of me but he was a handful too,” Domenij said. “Our children served honorably, and the pain is just devasting to lose a child.”

The local U.S. Army Ranger community answered her call for help. Jeremy Ferranti, a veteran U.S. Army Ranger, saw the damage to Domenij’s home and knew he needed to help.

"I personally do not believe they should ever be forgotten. In this case, they have. They were totally forgotten, trampled on, and ignored," Ferranti said.







Ferranti taking the project on alongside a group of U.S. Army Special Operation Rangers based out of Colorado, and veteran service members to help make the repairs.

“We are going to makeover the entire front of this house. We’re going to re-do the driveway, we’re going to fix the garage, paint the exterior of the house and install some landscaping,” Ferranti said.

For him and the military community, it’s not about the work but about helping one of their own families in need.

“People give so much. Her son sacrificed his life on the altar of freedom, and this is the least we can do is to pay our respects and to pay back, because we could never give much,” Ferranti said.

Ferranti said he plans to have work done on the home by Friday, Sept. 17, but still needs help from the city to fix the damage to the sidewalk and street.

“I would like to call out the city and have them repair the unacceptable issue,” Ferranti said.

For Domenij, she said she’s thankful for the ranger family she’s in.

“I’m just really deeply grateful, they are an example of who Kristopher was and who the men in the Ranger Regime are,” Domenij said.