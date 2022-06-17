COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working to promote water safety ahead of upcoming Father’s Day Weekend celebrations.

Rangers say Father’s Day Weekend is the busiest weekend of the year at Lake Pueblo State Park.

They want everyone to wear a life jacket at all times when out on the water.

There have already been several drownings at Lake Pueblo this season, and CPW said those deaths may have been prevented by the use of personal flotation devices.

Lake Pueblo State Park includes 60 miles of shoreline and 10,000 acres of land.