(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Manitou Springs is gearing up to celebrate Mardi Gras with the 30th annual Carnivale beginning on Friday, Feb. 17.

To celebrate 150 years of Manitou Springs’s history, the theme for this year’s Carnivale is Manitou Time Machine. The city of Manitou wants guests to think of costumes of the various decades from western cowboys to 70s hippies.

The weekend will start with CarniBall, a masquerade ball on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Briarhurst Manor. At the event, the Carnivale King, Queen, and Court will be announced and honored as parade royalty and leaders on Saturday.

Tickets to CarniBall include a full cajun buffet, live music, and 500 casino chips to use for blackjack and craps. Prizes will be given away at the end of the evening, and guests can enter to win with their game winnings. Tickets are $50 per person, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and a cash bar will be available from 6 – 9 p.m.

On Saturday the annual Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off will be held at Soda Springs Park. Every year professional chefs and amateur chefs compete for their own 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place trophies and cash prizes, the People’s Choice Award is determined by the public. The competition begins at 8 a.m. with judging and public tastings starting at 10:45 a.m. awards will be announced at noon. The Cook-Off ends at 12:30 p.m. and will be followed by the Carnivale Parade.

The parade will start from Memorial Park at 1 p.m., Marching in the parade is free but RSVP is required. Leashed pets may be included but no vehicles are allowed. The parade Grand Marshalls will be Arlene and Jim Wood who are the founders of Carnivale in Manitou Springs

“The ManiKrewe Carnivale committee is so excited to be leading Carnivale activities this year,” said Jenna Gallas, Special Events Coordinator. “Honoring the past 30 years of Carnivale history and the people who made it happen is our privilege.”