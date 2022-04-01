COLORADO SPRINGS — Eight toddlers received unique and individualized mobility aids on Friday after The Resource Exchange’s annual Go Baby Go! building event.

30 employee volunteers from Jaxon Engineering split into eight teams to build a variety of fun miniature cars, from a smooth-riding mini Bentley to a rugged Jeep Wrangler.

Families arrived with their kids to help decorate the cars, and their therapists made final modifications before the kids got to take their new wheels out for a test drive.

“It gives them a way to play like their peers,” said Lesli Slater, a physical therapist with Early Intervention at The Resource Exchange. “Their brains start to grow when they’re able to explore their environment.”

Nicole Cox attended with her son Asher, who has spastic diplegic cerebral palsy and cannot walk on his own. Asher got to take home a mini Jeep, and his mom is so excited about the independence this car will provide for Asher: “This car is going to give him a chance to kind of zoom around on his own, something he’s kind of never been able to do before.”







To find out more about The Resource Exchange and to follow them for future events, visit their website at tre.org