(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you are looking for a cause to support this Giving Tuesday, Senior Veterans, Inc. said as of Nov. 28, 24% of the veterans buried at Pikes Peak National Cemetery will go without a wreath this Christmas.

Over 4,000 veterans are buried at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, according to Senior Veterans. ColoradoHonor.com uses donations to ensure every veteran has a remembrance wreath laid at their grave on Christmas morning.

For a $15 donation, a live, fir wreath will be placed on a veteran’s grave, in time for Christmas morning. The deadline to donate for Christmas wreaths is Wednesday, Nov. 30, to allow time for the public Wreath Placement Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17.

If you would like to attend the Wreath Placement Ceremony, it will begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 17, at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road.