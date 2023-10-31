(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — Some local Girl Scouts will have the chance to witness the result of their philanthropy and meet the donkeys they helped by donating $500 of the money they earned selling cookies.

According to the Two Mile High Club, the organization that cares for the famous Cripple Creek donkey herd, Girl Scout Troop #44307 in Peyton was creating a list of community service projects they’d like to do as a troop ahead of “cookie season.”

Initially, the girls elected to work on a town water parks project, but when the news broke that the 92nd annual Donkey Derby Days might not happen due to lack of funding, they knew something had to be done. During the next Girl Scout meeting, the leaders discussed the issue with girls, who range in age from 4th graders-6th graders.

On their own, the girls voted to donate $500 of their cookie money to the donkeys of Cripple Creek, both for their care and for the beloved celebration.

“The donkeys are important because they make people happy, and we want to make the world a better place, which means keeping the donkeys around for a long time,” said one of the girls.

Now, the girls are hoping to earn a Bronze Award in Scouting alongside the donkeys of Cripple Creek. On Sunday, Nov. 5, the girls and their scout leaders will pay a visit to the winter pasture of the donkeys, where their hosts, the Two Mile High Club, will spend the afternoon teaching them about these curious animals.

“These little girls saw a need, and they filled it,” said Brandon Westhoff, President of the Two Mile High Club. “They worked hard and gave their efforts to benefit animals that live more than 70 miles away, high up in the mountains, and touch all of our hearts. They are an example of what it means to give.”

The Scouts will get up close and personal with these fuzzy mascots of Cripple Creek, whose history begins with the original donkey herd back to the beginning of Gold Mining in the region in the early 1900s, when the donkeys were used to bring the iron ore up to the surface.

“The world could use more Girl Scout honor right now,” said Wendy Wood, Vice President of the Two Mile High Club. “We and the donkeys are grateful to be recipients of their kindness and beneficiaries of their hard work.”