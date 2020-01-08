Girl Scouts launch new cookie for 2020 season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Girl Scouts of Colorado have a new cookie for their 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The new cookie is Lemon-Ups, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scouts. Out of the eight different phrases, some will say things like, “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator.”

The cookie is available in select markets, including Colorado. It replaces the Savannah Smiles lemon cookie.

(Photo: Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts)

Girl Scout cookie booth sales will start February 2 and continue through March 8.

>> Find a Girl Scout cookie sale near you.

Colorado Girl Scouts also sell cookies online through the Digital Cookie program. To buy cookies online, customers must get an invite to shop at a girl’s personal website.

S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies are $5 per package. All other varieties, including Lemon-Ups, are $4 per package.