COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Girl Scout Troop 45171 delivered 221 boxes of cookies to Pikes Peak Library District staff on Saturday.

The troop selected PPLD as their Hometown Heroes this year. The Hometown Heroes program allows customers who don’t want to buy cookies for themselves to donate a box to the chosen Hometown Heroes organization.

This troop typically has their meetings at the library, so they wanted to give back.

The cookies will be shared among staff at all 15 library locations.