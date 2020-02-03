Girl Scout cookies on sale now in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Girl Scout cookies are back in southern Colorado! Sales started Sunday across the state.

Among this year’s offerings is a new cookie called Lemon Ups, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scouts. The new cookie joins favorites Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Dos-Si-Dos, Girl Scout S’mores, and gluten-free Toffee-tastic.

S’mores and Toffee-tastic cookies are $5 per package. All other varieties, including Lemon-Ups, are $4 per package.

>> Find a Girl Scout cookie sale near you

In addition to selling at booths, Colorado Girl Scouts also sell cookies online through the Digital Cookie program. To buy cookies online, customers must get an invite to shop at a girl’s personal website.

Cookie sales run through March 8.