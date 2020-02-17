Girl missing from southern Colorado found safe

MOFFAT, Colo. — A girl who was reported missing from the southern Colorado town of Moffat Sunday afternoon has been found safe, according to the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office.

Cara Poland, 13, was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday at her home on Ford Avenue in Moffat, which is about 35 miles north of Alamosa. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert early Monday morning asking the public to be on the lookout for her.

The sheriff’s office said around 11:15 a.m. Monday that Cara has been found safe.