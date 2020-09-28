Giraffe born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s beloved giraffes gave birth to her first calf Monday.

Bailey, an 8-year-old giraffe who arrived at the zoo in 2016, gave birth around noon Monday.

The zoo streamed the birth live on their Facebook and YouTube pages. They also published a follow-up stream showing the mother and calf after the birth.

The new calf brings the total number of reticulated giraffe at the zoo to 17.

“Giraffe calves can be fragile, so we try to encourage people to be realistic about the risks while they enjoy the excitement of the hope we know giraffe calves bring to so many,” the zoo said in a statement. “We’re optimistic that advances in medicine, like the availability of giraffe plasma and stem cell treatments, will help us navigate any medical needs the calf may have.”

The mother, Bailey, was born at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska in March 2012. She was moved to Colorado Springs on a breeding recommendation in September 2016.

Bailey the giraffe on September 17. / Courtesy Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Zoo records show that Bailey bred with the bull Khalid on June 29, 2019. Giraffe pregnancies generally last between 14 and 16 months. The 15-month mark would have been Tuesday, September 29.

“CMZoo takes precautions for the well-being of mom and calf by providing a sand-floor stall for Bailey, separate from the rest of the herd,” the zoo said. “In anticipation of the birth, Bailey was moved to a sand stall on August 29, which CMZoo staff anticipated was the earliest date Bailey could go into labor.”

“During the day, when the herd went outside, she remained with them in the main yard. At night, she moved to the sand stall. The sand helps mom and baby in a few ways: by preventing injury to the calf upon the five-foot drop it encounters as it’s born, by providing a more absorbent substrate that helps prevent slips for the baby’s first steps, and by providing a cushion for the calf as it learns to walk and inevitably stumbles.”

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has welcomed more than 200 calves since its giraffe breeding program began in 1954.