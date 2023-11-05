(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — A Falcon Girl Scouts troop got to visit the famous donkeys in Cripple Creek after they donated 500 dollars of their cookie money towards their care and maintenance on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Before everyone’s favorite cookie season, Girl Scouts pick a community service project they want to participate in.

When we found out the donkeys were in trouble because of a lack of money, the Girl Scouts voted to give $500 to take care of them,” said Shannon Kimball leader of the Girl Scout group.

The 93rd annual Donkey Derby Day this year had around 20 thousand people in attendance, and the Troop was recognized by participating in the parade.

“If the donkeys are around then it makes the world a happy and better place,” said Jordyn Hedding Girl Scout.