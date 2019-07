One or two of the strongest storms in the Pikes Peak region could produce some hail near one inch in diameter early this afternoon. Storms are likely to develop over the Rampart Range in El Paso and Douglas counties and then intensify as they move to the southeast between 1 and 5 pm.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo will issue a severe thunderstorm warning for an ongoing storm that radar indicates is or is about to produce hail at or above an inch in diameter. If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area, you should remain indoors, away from windows until the storm has passed.