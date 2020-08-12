Gil Abeyta, father of baby who vanished in 1986, dies

Gil Abeyta spoke with FOX21 in 2015. Inset is a photo of Christopher Abeyta as an infant.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The father of Christopher Abeyta, the 7-month-old boy who disappeared from his Colorado Springs home in 1986, has died, family members said.

Gil Abeyta died after a heart attack, according to his daughter, Denise Alves.

“The Abeyta family is deeply saddened at the sudden loss of their father Gil and he will be missed,” Alves said in an email to FOX21. “Gil was active in the community and a staunch advocate of missing children after the abduction of his child, Christopher, in 1986. Despite their tragic loss, the Abeytas will tirelessly continue the search for answers and justice for Christopher, whose case remains unsolved. The outpouring of community support is appreciated.”

Christopher Abeyta as a baby, and age-progressed to 32 years old. / Photos courtesy National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Christopher Abeyta was just 7 months old when he was taken from his crib at the Abeytas’ home on Ashwood Circle in southwestern Colorado Springs in the middle of the night on July 15, 1986.

Gil Abeyta and Christopher’s mother, Bernice Abeyta, searched for answers for more than 30 years.

Bernice Abeyta died of cancer in 2017, but Christopher’s siblings have carried on her fight.

Anyone with information about Christopher’s disappearance should call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.