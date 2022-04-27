COLORADO SPRINGS — There’s no stress quite like the stress of a parent awoken in the middle of the night by a toddler with a stomach bug in a house full of people who are otherwise well.

And in Colorado Springs, there’s one such bug making its way through daycares and schools right now.

“Through the seasons – sometimes in fall it’s worse just because kids go back to school, but with COVID that’s changed a lot – as far as the seasonality,” said Dr. Elizabeth Vanse, a pediatrician at Peak Vista Community Health Centers. “During different times of the year there’s definitely super bugs that come up, and we’ve been seeing more of that.”

In fact, in just the last few weeks, Vanse said, they’ve seen a bunch of stomach bug cases.

Unlike influenza, a stomach bug can come with fever, nausea and vomitting, and diarrhea. Stomach bugs are also highly contagious.

“As far as what to expect, usually the vomitting is just two to three days,” Vance said. “Once you get through that, things tend to get better…but the most important part, while the kids are vomitting, is just to try to get a small amount of liquids in.”

Vanse said small sips of water or Pedialyte throughout the day will be helpful, but stressed that if parents see signs of dehydration in their children, they should bring them in to see a doctor.

“It’s definitely harder when they’re little because they don’t understand, they’re uncomfortable,” Vanse said. “They may have a fever so they may be really tired and not moving around as much. The younger kids – under a year old – you definitely want to be extra cautious.”

She said if babies under one aren’t keeping their bottles down or wetting their diapers at least every six to eight hours, they should see a doctor.

As far as prevention, Vanse said, rely on good handwashing and distancing as much as possible between your sick child and your children without symptoms.

Children’s Hospital Colorado noted that they are also “anecdotally” seeing a GI bug making its way around, but don’t have any data to share.

Meantime, they did note seeing an increase in the number of patients testing positive for influenza.

“While April is late to be seeing a peak in influenza,” Dr. Sara Sporta-Keating, pediatric infectious diseases said, “we know the typical seasonality of our community respiratory viruses have been skewed by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. So, it is difficult to make predictions on what to anticipate for the rest of the springs.”

And it’s not too late for people to get their influenza immunizations. More information can be found here.