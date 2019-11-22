Get ready for the spectacular ‘Unicorn Meteor Shower’

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday night is your chance to see the ‘Unicorn Meteor Shower’ in which experts are predicting hundreds of meteors will grace the skies.

For southern Colorado viewers, cloudy conditions will block ideal views of the sky. A nearby storm system will keep clouds around overnight when the peak of the meteor shower is expected. Best places for prime views are in places with little light pollution, like parks or up in the higher elevations.

Even though the peak of the shower will be 9:50pm ET, meteor experts say to get out early if you want to see the full show. The peak of activity will be about 15 minutes, with the entire shower lasting closer to 40 minutes.

You have to be in the eastern half of North America, western Europe or South America to even see the show.

According to Meteor News, the unicorn meteor shower happens every year between November 21st and 23rd.

Meteor showers are named after the constellation they originate from. Tonight’s shower is dubbed the unicorn meteor shower because experts think it came from Monoceros, which is actually a constellation of a unicorn.

Meteors form in a comet’s dust trail. When these comets get close enough to Earth’s orbit, it creates a meteor light show that we can see up in the sky.

Usually, we just see a couple of shooting stars in the sky from the shower, but this year is a different story. Meteor experts are predicting tonight’s shower will be similar to the spectacular 1995 shower.

In 1995, observers measured up to 400 meteors per hour during the shower’s peak. Because this year’s set up is similar, experts think tonight’s show could shoot one hundred to one thousand meteors through the sky.

Check the link below for live stream: