Get mentally strong to set new goals for 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS– Carmen Ohling is an empowerment coach and holistic nutritionist based in Colorado Springs.

Her goal is teaching people how to feel empowered and confident if they are feeling overwhelmed, anxious or stress.

Ohling works with clients that are looking for empowerment coaching, lifestyle changes, health improvement, fat loss, muscle gain, diet analysis, support, motivation, and education through individual consultations and group seminars.

She stopped by Fox21 and taught the team the power behind daily affirmations.

Ohling’s advice is to start each morning by taking a few minutes for yourself.

Include gratitude, intention setting, and affirmations.

Ohling believes daily affirmations are designed to alter the beliefs about ourselves so we think more positively about ourselves.

To learn more visit her website and Instagram page.