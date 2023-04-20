(MOSCA, Colo.) — The Colorado Gator Farm said it is hoping to reopen to the public on May 1 following a fire that destroyed one of their buildings and killed animals.

The Colorado Gator Farm is an attraction that hosts tours for people to view rescued alligators, crocodiles, lizards, snakes, tortoises, and more. In the early morning hours of April 18, a fire broke out in the Reptile Barn, killing many of the animals and destroying much of the building.

The Gator Farm said most of the rescued animals inside the building were lost to the fire. However, the farm also shared good news– the Mosca-Hooper Fire Department were able to save eight tortoises, eight turtles and three dwarf caiman, as well as Phoenix, the only full size caiman lizard to survive.

Courtesy: Colorado Gator Farm

In an update on Thursday, April 20, the Gator Farm said they hope to reopen the facility for partial tours on May 1. The farm said a partial opening might be possible for the weekend of April 22, but be sure to check on their social media before planning a visit.