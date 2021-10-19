Gather Mountain Blooms keeps the Venetucci tradition alive!

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. – Three sisters from Colorado Springs continue to make their mark on our local community after bringing their flower business to Venetucci Farm. Nikki, Leah, and Abby all work together to operate Gather Mountain Blooms, and now take care of the historic property, pumpkin patch, flower business, and farm store.

With Spring now over, the sisters gathered their last harvest before the freeze, and now use their dried flowers to make wreaths. Adding to their many fall activities, the family is also offering two wreath-making classes, and you can find that info, here. If you’d like to visit the pumpkin patch, or bring your family to explore the farm or farm store, see hours and details, here.

Adding to the fall festivities, Venetucci Pumpkin Ale is back and it tastes sweeter than ever, and that’s because it’s all part of Bristol Brewing Company’s plan to give back to the local community.

This October, Bristol launched its 12-pack of benefit beers, which feature three different beers, each dedicated as a toast to three local nonprofits. One of those is the Pumpkin Ale, which supports Venetucci Farm; the others are the Smoked Porter, which benefits Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts, and Piñon Nut Brown Ale, benefiting Friends of Cheyenne Cañon.

Bristol’s first-of-its-kind “Give Back Mix Pack” is now on sale, and one hundred percent of the profits from the sale of the 12-pack will be donated to the respective nonprofit.