(PUEBLO, Colo.) — At a ceremony on Dec. 15, the City of Pueblo celebrated the completion of an art installation project that visitors and locals will enjoy for years to come.

The Gateway to the Southwest, art in public places legacy project completed the installation of two sculptures on the Dillon Drive overpass above I-25 in December.

The Gateway to the Southwest sculptures are located in roundabouts on the Dillon Drive bridge. Nearly 20 million vehicles will pass between this gateway annually. On Dec. 15, a ceremony was held at the Pueblo Convention Center, celebrating those who helped bring the projects to life.

“Those of us that live here, we know it’s a special place. But often times we don’t show it from the interstate very well, we don’t look like a beautiful welcoming community,” said Dalton Sprouse, with Pueblo School District 60. “Well now, coming from the north down south to Pueblo will be greeted by two very large pillars that let them know Pueblo that is a very special place, and that we’re very proud to live here.”

Courtesy: FOX21 News file photo

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dez Rowe

As a complement to the Gateway, a painting was also created using the vision of Minnequa Elementary students as the stencil.