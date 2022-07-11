COLORADO SPRINGS — The price for a gallon of gas has dropped nearly 20 cents over the last two weeks. Across the country, the average cost is now about $4.86/gallon.

That drop is expected to continue as the cost of crude oil also falls. Analysts say drivers can expect to see another 10 to 20 cent drop over the next couple of weeks.

Despite the decline, though, the overall price of gas remains $1.66 more expensive than it was one year ago.

Top 10 Lowest Gas Prices in Colorado Springs (Monday, 6:30 a.m.)

Circle K, 1801 Main St: $4.63

North Circle Gas Stop, 1233 N Circle Dr: $4.72

Murphy Express, 15931 Jackson Creek Pkwy: $4.73

Springs Convenience, 4325 S Carefree Cir: $4.74

Sinclair & 7-Eleven, 1901 N Academy Blvd: $4.75

AAFES, Magrath Ave: $4.75

Circle K, 1190 W Baptist Rd: $4.75

Gasamat, 1437 N Circle Dr: $4.75

Loaf ‘N Jug, 710 Copper Center Pkwy: $4.77

Sinclair, 1949 Woodmoor Dr: $4.77

Track the latest gas prices in Colorado Springs here.