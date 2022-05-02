UPDATE: A company that was doing construction in the area mistakenly hit a 2 inch gas line. Road closures are expected to remain in place for several hours while the leak is repaired. Alternate routes are advised.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire and Police departments responded to a gas leak at E Las Animas and S Tejon just west of South Nevada on Monday afternoon.

CSPD has blocked NB Tejon in that area to allow crews to work on the leak. Drivers should seek alternative routes.

This article will be updated.