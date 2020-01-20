Gardner man killed in Highway 69 crash

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — A Gardner man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 69 Saturday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 69 just east of Gardner. A 1993 GMC Suburban was headed southbound when it went off the road, overturned, and hit a fence, according to state patrol. The driver was ejected and died on the scene. Troopers said his body came to rest about 100 feet east of the SUV.

The victim was identified as Michael Mathason, 54, of Gardner.

Troopers said Mathason was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to state patrol.