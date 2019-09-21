Gardner discusses defense spending bill at Monument roundtable

MONUMENT, Colo. — Community members discussed fire prevention, infrastructure, and economic growth during a roundtable with Sen. Cory Gardner in Monument Friday.

The Republican senator also talked about his effort to pass the Senate’s defense appropriations bill. It includes about $344 million secured for numerous defense priorities across Colorado.

If approved, it will fully fund the U.S. Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base, among other Colorado projects.

“It also includes cyber efforts, both at Cheyenne Mountain,” Gardner said. “Millions of dollars in cyber efforts to ensure our cyber infrastructure at Cheyenne Mountain. The cyber works program at the Air Force Academy is funded by this defense authorization program. We’ve also fully funded Space Command, which is now operating out of Peterson Air Force Base. It fully funds Space Force as well. So these are exciting opportunities for Colorado.”

Gardner faces a large field of challengers next year in his run for re-election, including former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.