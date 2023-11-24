(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Garden of the Gods Park is closed for the remainder of Friday, Nov. 24 due to icy conditions, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The City said roads are slick and icy from the storm that rolled in overnight on Thursday, prompting the park to announce the closure just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center has also closed early due to winter weather. Icy conditions are currently present in parks citywide, and residents are advised to keep off park roads.

Courtesy: Daniel Forster

City snow plow crews are focusing on primary and secondary roadways, paying particular attention to bridges and overpasses.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 for El Paso County. If you need to drive, allow for extra time to get to your destination and allow extra space from the vehicle in front of you. The City reminds drivers: “Ice and Snow, Take It Slow.”