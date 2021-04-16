Garden of the Gods Market and Café reopens downtown

The pandemic is giving some businesses a fresh start. Since opening in 2001 and moving twice in 20-years, the Garden of the Gods Market and Café is ready for its next chapter!

They are joining the Downtown Colorado Springs community at 616 South Tejon, a prime location.

Garden of the Gods Market and Café offers a Grab-n-Go Market featuring an impressive variety of Colorado food and beverage products. They will offer an array of take-home dips, soups, family/singles dinners, and the like. They invite the public to peruse their stocked cases of daily, fresh-baked pastries and desserts as well.

Or if you’re looking to sit down and enjoy a meal, join them in their café for breakfast and lunch. People can expect the same loved menu items like The Farmers Classic, Southwest Eggs Benedict, and Cobb Salad.

Mitch Yellen, CEO of Altitude Hospitality Group which owns the restaurant states, “The message is simple at Garden of the Gods Market and Cafe – We are a team committed to extraordinary hospitality paired with flavorful dishes using clean ingredients, approachable for everyone.”

The market hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The restaurant hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.