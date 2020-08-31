Garden of the Gods closed to cars Wednesday morning for “Early Bird Hike & Bike” event

A past Motorless Morning event at Garden of the Gods. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Garden of the Gods Park will be closed to cars this Wednesday from 5-8 a.m. for an Early Bird Hike & Bike event.

The event is an opportunity for hikers, runners, and bicyclists to enjoy the park and its roadways without vehicles.

The park’s popular Motorless Morning events, held in the spring and fall each year since 2018, were canceled this year due to the pandemic. Early Bird Hike & Bike is a scaled-down version of that event.

All normal park rules will be enforced during the event, and visitors are asked to follow public health guidelines, including practicing physical distancing and wearing a face covering when a minimum of six feet can’t be maintained.

As always, e-assist bicycles are allowed, as are all other power-driven mobility devices (OPDMD) and inline or roller skates. Per normal park rules, skateboards and longboards are not allowed.

Parking is available in the naturally-surfaced overflow lot near the park’s main entrance (30th Street and Gateway Road) and in the parking lot at the Garden of the Gods Trading Post (324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs). Accessible parking spaces are available at the Trading Post.