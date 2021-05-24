Garden of the Gods closed to cars Wednesday morning for Early Bird Hike & Bike event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Garden of the Gods Park will be closed to cars this Wednesday from 5-8 a.m. for an Early Bird Hike & Bike event.

The event is an opportunity for hikers, runners, and bicyclists to enjoy the park and its roadways without vehicles.

All regular park rules, including speed limits, will apply. As always, e-assist bicycles are allowed, along with other power-driven mobility devices, and inline or roller skates. Per normal park rules, skateboards and longboards are not allowed.

Parking is available at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center (1805 30th Street), Garden of the Gods Trading Post (324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs), and in the overflow parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site (corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road).

Wednesday’s event is the first of five Early Bird Hike & Bike events this year. The event will be held again from 5-8 a.m. on June 30, July 28, August 25, and September 29.