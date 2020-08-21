Gap project: Weekend closures planned on I-25 north of Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — Drivers on Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock should expect delays Friday and Saturday nights as portions of the highway will be closed for construction.

Northbound I-25 will be closed under the County Line Road bridge from 6 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-25 will be closed under the County Line Road bridge from 6 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday.

During the closures, traffic will be funneled into one lane and use the County Line Road off-ramps and on-ramps to detour. Drivers should expect delays during the closures.

County Line Road over I-25 will also be closed each night. Local traffic should access I-25 at Highway 105 from either Monument Hill Frontage Road (east of I-25) or Beacon Lite Road (west of I-25).

The interstate will be closed so crews can remove asphalt, install three major drainage crossings up to a 15-foot depth, and then replace the asphalt, which needs time to set.

Frontage road closure

Map courtesy CDOT

Monument residents should also be aware a portion of the Monument Hill Frontage Road will be closed for about seven months starting Monday morning. A 1,100-foot stretch of road east of the interstate will be closed. Signed detours will be available, and access to businesses, Palmer Ridge High School, and nearby houses will be maintained.

During that closure, crews will be doing drainage replacement, doing roadway work, and constructing a wildlife underpass.

More information

For more information on the I-25 Gap project, visit i25gap.cdot.gov.